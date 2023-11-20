Green Day Rocks Grey Cup Halftime Show with Four-Song Mini-Set

Green Day rocked the Grey Cup on Sunday with a powerful four-song mini-set complete with fireworks and audience participation. After the players left Tim Hortons Field with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers leading the Montreal Alouettes 17-7 at the half, the stage was readied under the scoreboard in the north endzone. "Can you hear me? This is Canada," said a voice from a darkened stage, with an F-Bomb thrown in for good measure.

Then the stage was lit and the band — singer-guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong, bassist Mike Dirnt and drummer Tre Cool plus two guitarists — opened with "The American Dream Is Killing Me," the first single from their upcoming January album "Saviors." On a cool night, the 51-year-old Dirnt had bare arms showing off plenty of ink. Armstrong, also 51, wore a leopard-skin guitar stra





Montreal Alouettes and Winnipeg Blue Bombers to Face Off in Grey CupThe Montreal Alouettes and Winnipeg Blue Bombers will square off in the CFL championship game, marking the first time the two franchises have ever met in the Grey Cup. Montreal will make its first appearance in the game since 2010 when it defeated Saskatchewan 21-18. Winnipeg is in the Grey Cup for a fourth straight year and chasing a third win. Quarterback Zach Collaros is among a number of Bombers making a fourth straight Grey Cup appearance. Montreal quarterback Cody Fajardo will make his first Grey Cup start.

Ticats will have to become road warriors to keep Davis's Grey Cup streak aliveHAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will have to become road warriors and register two season firsts to keep Ja'Gared Davis's impressive Grey Cup streak alive.

Ticats will have to become road warriors to keep Davis' Grey Cup streak aliveThe Hamilton Tiger-Cats will have to become road warriors and register two season firsts to keep Ja'Gared Davis' impressive Grey Cup streak alive.

Ticats will have to become road warriors to keep Davis's Grey Cup streak aliveHamilton Tiger-Cats defensive lineman Ja'Gared Davis gunning for seventh consecutive Grey Cup appearance

