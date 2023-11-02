Greater Victoria real estate sales drop amid interest-rate uncertainty

“The uncertainty around the direction of the Bank of Canada rate announcement in mid-October may have caused some buyers to push their purchasing plans into the future because it was unclear if rates were going to be hiked again or remain stable,” he said.

The central bank held the line on interest rates in October. The bank maintained its key interest rate at five per cent, though it did not rule out future rate hikes as its latest projections show inflation remaining higher in the short term.

Last month, sales of single-family homes dropped 16.1 per cent to 193 over the last year, while condo sales dropped 7.2 per cent to 141 units over that same time period.The board’s benchmark value — which it considers a more accurate reflection of the market — for a single-family home in the region was $1.162 million in October, just a fraction below the September benchmark of $1.169 million, and up from the $1.13 million benchmark last October.

The benchmark value for a condominium in the region in October was $582,500, a slight drop from the $584,500 mark hit in September, but up from the $574,600 benchmark in October last year.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TIMESCOLONIST: B.C. Transit Proposes Fare Increases for Greater Victoria Bus RidersB.C. Transit is seeking feedback on proposed fare increases for bus riders in Greater Victoria. The survey offers four options, including different price increases for single-trip fares, day passes, and concession passes. The primary financial pressures on B.C. Transit include fuel prices, asset costs, and the Canadian exchange rate.

Source: timescolonist | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: Deer shot with arrow spotted in Greater VictoriaConservation officers are trying to find the deer to assess it and remove the arrow if they’re able to safely

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕

TIMESCOLONIST: Deer shot with arrow spotted in Greater VictoriaConservation officers are trying to find the deer to assess it and remove the arrow if they’re able to safely.

Source: timescolonist | Read more ⮕

TERRACESTANDARD: UPDATE: Missing medication found in Greater Victoria home, not Halloween candyElderly resident called Greater Victoria area police when they realized the medication was missing

Source: TerraceStandard | Read more ⮕

TERRACESTANDARD: Trick or treat warning: B.C. senior may have handed out medication by mistakeElderly resident called Greater Victoria area police when they realized the medication was missing

Source: TerraceStandard | Read more ⮕

BLOGTO: It's about to get cheaper to ride public transit around the Greater Toronto AreaIf you're one of the millions who commute around the GTHA each day via the TTC and other regional public transit systems, you'll soon be saving up ...

Source: blogTO | Read more ⮕