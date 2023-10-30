Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshorts(Reuters) - Maria Julia Cassis was sitting down to a meal in her terraced home in north London when her 6-year-old son ran into the dining room, his face pale.

"He was shocked," she said in a telephone interview last week."He literally said, 'What is this bloody ad doing in my game?'" Rovio confirmed that"somehow these ads with disturbing content have in error made it through to our game" and were now being blocked manually. Spokesperson Lotta Backlund did not provide details on which of its"dozen or so ad partners" had supplied it with the ad.

Reuters contacted 43 advertising firms that Rovio listed on its website as"third-party data partners" to try to ascertain who placed the ad in the games. Google ran more than 90 ads for the foreign ministry but declined to comment on where it displayed those ads. X, formerly known as Twitter, didn't respond to requests for comment. headtopics.com

Representatives from Hamas, the Islamist movement that governs Gaza, did not respond to Reuters requests for comment about its media campaigns.

