Grain farmers hit by seaway strike, as both sides agree to sit down with mediatorIsraeli media, also traumatized by Hamas attack, become communicators of Israel's messageCanadian Real Estate Association cuts forecast for home sales and prices this yearVideo game adaptation 'Five Nights at Freddy's' notches $130 million global debutThousands loot UN aid warehouses in Gaza as death toll tops 8,000 and Israel widens ground offensive

Grain farmers hit by seaway strike, as both sides agree to sit down with mediatorIsraeli media, also traumatized by Hamas attack, become communicators of Israel's messageCanadian Real Estate Association cuts forecast for home sales and prices this yearVideo game adaptation ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ notches $130 million global debutThousands loot UN aid warehouses in Gaza as death toll tops 8,000 and Israel widens ground offensive

Hamas Ready to Confront Israeli Attacks with Full ForceHamas militants in Gaza are prepared to confront Israel i attacks with full force as Israel 's military expands its air and ground attacks on the Palestinian enclave. Clashes between Hamas fighters and Israel i troops have been reported near the border. Internet and phone services have been cut off for over 10 hours due to Israel i bombardments. Israel i military spokesman suggests a possible ground invasion of Gaza . Hamas declares readiness to frustrate Israel i aggression. Read more ⮕

Israeli Forces Launch Ground Operations Against Hamas in Gaza Israel i forces have launched ground operations against Hamas in Gaza , as part of a three-week-old war aimed at crushing the Palestinian militant group. The besieged residents of Gaza face a communications blackout as Israel 's warplanes drop bombs and troops push into the Hamas-ruled enclave. Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns of a long and hard campaign, but stops short of calling it an invasion. The US has advised Israel to hold off on an immediate all-out assault. Read more ⮕

Israeli Media's Role in Shaping Public Opinion on HamasIsraeli media plays a dual role as journalists and public advocates in shaping public opinion on Hamas following a recent attack. They are actively promoting Israel's narrative and messaging, highlighting the need for media support during times of conflict. Read more ⮕

Israeli Troops Continue Operations in Northern Gaza Strip Israel i troops are pursuing operations inside the northern Gaza Strip, a day after authorities said they would extend ground activities in the Palestinian enclave, army radio reported. Israel i fighter jets struck about 150 underground targets in Gaza overnight. Read more ⮕

Israeli Ground Forces Enter Gaza in All-Out Offensive Israel i ground forces have entered Gaza in a major offensive, following weeks of intense bombardment. Communications in Gaza have been cut off, leaving the territory's 2.3 million people isolated and running out of supplies. Read more ⮕