Grad Student Juggles 3 Jobs to Afford Basics in Canada's High Cost of Living

Shramana Sarkar, a grad student, is juggling 3 jobs to afford the basics due to Canada's high cost of living. She works variable shifts at two coffee shops while fitting in time to study and teach. CBC Newfoundland and Labrador has featured her in a new series on people working multiple jobs to offset rising living costs.





Food Banks Canada report paints dire picture of Canada-wide affordability crisisVANCOUVER — There are many heartbreaking tales behind the record number of Canadians using food banks as they struggle with high inflation and mounting...

