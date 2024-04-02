GPS Leads Police to Arrest Alleged Truck Thieves

A pair of alleged truck thieves from the Lower Mainland didn’t get far thanks to a GPS system in the stolen vehicle that led police right to them. The man and woman were arrested within hours of a Comox resident reporting that his 2021 Ford F-150 pickup had been taken from his driveway in the early hours of March 22. He told Comox Valley RCMP that he watched the truck being driven away about 2:30 a.m. on his home-security system. Officers attended but were unable to locate the vehicle.

At about 7 a.m., the truck owner called Nanaimo RCMP to report that the GPS was tracking to a home in the 1100-block of Nanaimo’s Stewart Avenue. Police quickly surrounded the home and located both the truck and the suspects. Justice Mckay-Saul, 27, and 23-year-old Westin Ferguson were taken into custody and later released with an April 9 court date. Ferguson was charged with theft of the truck, possession of a stolen truck and possession of a prohibited weapon, namely brass knuckles

