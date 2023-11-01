Government to ease immigration targets, capping new entrants to Canada at 500,000

When the Trudeau government came to power in 2015, Canada’s target was under 300,000 people, but they have gradually increased it each year welcoming more newcomers. The immigration levels plan is presented each year in the House of Commons, but it doesn’t account for non-permanent arrivals like temporary foreign workers and international students.

“If we don’t welcome more newcomers, that number will approach two to one in the decades ahead, putting our infrastructure and key programs like our health care and education at risk,” he said. Miller said a review the department conducted this year and released on Tuesday found the Canadians are still enthusiastic about immigration, but they want it better managed.

Miller said his department will also be looking closer at temporary programs like international students. Last year alone, nearly 900,000 international students came to Canada, a three-fold increase since the Liberals came to office.

He said some people have seen the program as a back-door to Canadian citizenship and expectations have to be made clear.

