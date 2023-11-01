Government spending will start feeding into inflation next year, Macklem warns

If the governments follow through with their spending plans for 2024, it would mean “government spending is starting to get in the way of getting inflation back to target,” Macklem told a Canadian Senate committee.

“We have built that into our forecast. We do get back to target, but it takes some time,” Macklem added.

