Government's procurement of ArriveCAN app under investigation

Parliament may be adjourned this week, but that isn’t stopping MPs on the House Government Operations and Estimates Committee from carrying on with their headline-making study of the government’s procurement of the ArriveCAN app. The committee will hold another televised meeting today on Parliament Hill. MINH DOAN, the government’s chief technology officer, is the only witness scheduled to testify before the committee today. He can expect some pointed questions to come his way.

The committee has been investigating allegations by tech executives who worked on the ArriveCan project that government officials responsible for procurement in the CBSA had personal relationships with executives from the firm GC Strategies, which was able to earn millions for its two employees by winning government contracts and then subcontracting out the IT work for less than they billed the government. The Globe and Mail’s BILL CURRY has reported on the affair in detail. Doan testified before the committee back on Oct. 2

