Government of Canada Allocates $228 Million for Housing in Calgary

The Government of Canada is allocating $228 million from the Housing Accelerator Fund to build nearly 7,000 homes in Calgary over the next three years. This funding comes as Calgary leads the country in rent increases for the ninth consecutive month. The announcement was made by Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser, Calgary Skyview MP George Chahal, and Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

The funding aims to accelerate the construction of over 6,800 housing units and support the development of 35,000 new homes in the next decade

