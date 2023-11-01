Government documents shed light on Greenbelt, urban boundary scandals

The group obtained the documents from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing through a freedom of information request. Multiple sources connected to the government have said these documents influenced the decision it announced last week to reverse expansions of municipal boundaries and change cities’ official plans.

Green leader Mike Schreiner and Environmental Defence both said the documents call into question claims the government has made about who knew what about the land development decisions, when. The letter suggests the premier agreed to pursue the removal of Manchia’s lands from the Greenbelt. The land in question was eventually removed, along with a nearby parcel owned by a client of Manchia’s firm, Lucy Faiella, who is Mancinelli’s executive assistant at LiUNA.

It says they “met and discussed the justification for the addition of the lands to the Fruitland-Winona Secondary Plan, siting (sic) the error in the mapping of the subject lands when the Greenbelt was initiated.

Manchia has been a controversial figure in the ongoing Greenbelt scandal. The province’s integrity commissioner detailed his repeated efforts to have the land released for development. "Asked whether he knew Mr. Manchia and about any communications with him, Premier Ford advised that he ‘meets literally thousands of people’ and it is impossible to keep track of them all," Integrity Commissioner J. David Wake wrote in the Aug. 30 report he published following his Greenbelt investigation.

