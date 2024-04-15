Government accused of favouritism in awarding contracts to McKinsey

The federal procurement watchdog says the government has created a "strong perception of favouritism" in awarding certain contracts to the consulting firm McKinsey & Company.Procurement Ombudsman Alexander Jeglic prepares to appear before the Standing Committee on National Defence in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.

" may have been improperly established on a non-competitive basis given that the sole-source justification documents provided did not contain the required information needed to justify this sole-source standing offer," the report says. In another case, Jeglic found that after an initial evaluation of two bids, a second re-evaluation was done that deemed McKinsey the only compliant bidder and disqualified the original "1st ranked bidder." Jeglic said there's a lack of documentation to explain why the second evaluation was conducted.

Jeglic's report on McKinsey comes as the federal government faces heightened scrutiny over its contracting processes.

