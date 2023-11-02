GOP Senators Blast Tommy Tuberville Over Blockade On Military Promotions

In an extraordinary debate on the Senate floor, Republican senators blasted Tuberville’s hold and sought to approve via voice vote promotions of uncontroversial senior military officials stalled because of his objection to the Pentagon’s policy on travel for abortion care that was put in place after the reversal of Roe v. Wade last year.stood by Tuberville’s hold for months, trying to craft a compromise with Democrats behind the scenes. Their patience finally broke on Wednesday.

Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Ala.), a Marine, said he disagreed with the Pentagon’s abortion policy but called Tuberville’s hold “hugely disruptive” to military readiness, and pushed back against the characterization from some on the right that the military is somehow dominated by “woke” culture.

“The idea that these officers are supposedly ‘woke’ or ’desk jockeys’ is ridiculous,” Sullivan said. “These are some of the most combat-experienced generals and admirals we’ve ever had in our country.”Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told Tuberville to change tactics and file legal challenges to the Pentagon’s abortion policy, rather than block nominees who have no control over it.

“Who the hell wants to serve in the military when your promotion can be canned based on something you had nothing to do with?” Graham continued, reiterating concerns expressed by top Pentagon leaders that the blockade would have major and lasting consequences on service members and their families.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) piled on, calling Tuberville’s hold “an abuse of the powers we have as senators.” Senatorial holds on nominees ought to be “reasonable” and targeted to officials in charge of policy, he said.

