GOP Lawmaker Compares Palestinian Civilians To Nazis As Gaza Death Toll Climbs

“I think when we look at this, as a whole, I would encourage the other side to not so lightly throw around the idea of innocent Palestinian civilians, as is frequently said,” Mast said. “I don’t think we would so lightly throw around the term ‘innocent Nazi civilians’ during World War II.”

Mast: I think when we look at this, as a whole, I would encourage the other side to not so lightly throw around the idea of innocent Palestinian civilians. I don't think we would so lightly throw around the term innocent Nazi civiliansSince Hamas militants launched an attack on Israel Oct. 7, the Israeli government and military have retaliated to a level that human rights groups

Families also don’t have their basic needs met after Israel shut down Gaza’s access to food, water, fuel and medicine. Recently, a humanitarian corridor has opened up, Despite the White House and much of Congress providing unwavering support for Israel in its attacks, Mast’s dehumanizing rhetoric still drew swift backlash from Democrats and civil rights organizations.

“Racist and bigoted comments like this are why 6-year-old Palestinian-American Wadea Al Fayoume was murdered by being stabbed 26 times. Disgusting and disgraceful,”tweeted that Mast’s comments. Asked why the lawmaker was wearing the uniform of another country’s military, Mast said it was in response to Palestinian American Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) displaying a Palestinian flag outside her office.

Mast’s comments also come amid an increase in hateful rhetoric targeted at both Jewish and Muslim people, as well as comments describing Palestinian civilians as simply assumed collateral in Israel’s retaliation.By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLOBALCALGARY: Protesters release mice painted colours of Palestinian flag in U.K. McDonald’sPanicked McDonald's customers scurry out of the way, while the man can be heard shouting 'Boycott Israel.'

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Palestinian Americans and Aid Groups Raise Funds for Gaza Amid Humanitarian CrisisPalestinian Americans and aid groups in the United States are raising funds for Gaza, which is facing a deepening humanitarian crisis due to the Israel-Hamas war. Despite receiving record amounts of donations, supplies remain stalled at Egypt's Rafah border crossing, limiting the ability to provide relief to the besieged enclave. The Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million people, is in dire need of clean water, food, and medicine.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Increase in Antisemitism in the U.S. Following Israeli-Palestinian ConflictU.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas stated that hate directed at Jewish students has contributed to a rise in antisemitism in the country after the start of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza. The U.S. government has observed an increase in threats against Jews, Muslims, and Arab Americans since the conflict began. The White House has expressed concern over reports of anti-Jewish incidents at U.S. universities, leading to heightened security measures.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Palestinian telcom: Communications, internet services completely cut off in GazaExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

GLOBALCALGARY: Office of Guelph MP one of 17 occupied by pro-Palestinian demonstratorsThere were no reports of injuries and no charges were laid as a result. But the protest did disrupt the businesses that were in same building.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕

CBCNEWS: 'I don't have hope,' says Palestinian-Canadian stuck in GazaShouq Alnajjar speaks to CBC senior correspondent Susan Ormiston from Khan Younis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, on Oct. 31, 2023. (Jared Thomas/CBC)

Source: CBCNews | Read more ⮕