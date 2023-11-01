GOP Lawmaker Compares Palestinian Civilians To Nazis As Gaza Death Toll Climbs

“I think when we look at this, as a whole, I would encourage the other side to not so lightly throw around the idea of innocent Palestinian civilians, as is frequently said,” Mast said. “I don’t think we would so lightly throw around the term ‘innocent Nazi civilians’ during World War II.”
Families also don’t have their basic needs met after Israel shut down Gaza’s access to food, water, fuel and medicine. Recently, a humanitarian corridor has opened up, Despite the White House and much of Congress providing unwavering support for Israel in its attacks, Mast’s dehumanizing rhetoric still drew swift backlash from Democrats and civil rights organizations.
“Racist and bigoted comments like this are why 6-year-old Palestinian-American Wadea Al Fayoume was murdered by being stabbed 26 times. Disgusting and disgraceful,”tweeted that Mast’s comments. Asked why the lawmaker was wearing the uniform of another country’s military, Mast said it was in response to Palestinian American Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) displaying a Palestinian flag outside her office.
Mast's comments also come amid an increase in hateful rhetoric targeted at both Jewish and Muslim people, as well as comments describing Palestinian civilians as simply assumed collateral in Israel's retaliation.
Canada Headlines
