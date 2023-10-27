'Goosebumps' Author R.L. Stine Reveals His Favorite Scary Books

. Whether it was a ventriloquist dummy that came to life to wreak havoc on a suburban family or an evilmask that became one with anyone who wore it, I found it nearly impossible to tear myself away from the twisty and macabre worlds that author R.L. Stine would create.

Just a couple of weeks prior to the prolific author’s 80th birthday, I fulfilled a childhood dream of sorts by getting to speak with Stine himself about his fright-inducing literary career and the ways he successfully established a corner of the horror universe just for children. Since the first “Goosebumps” book (“”) published in 1992, the franchise has expanded its reign of terror to blockbuster-like proportions.

I loved horror my whole life, but I never planned on writing it. I was funny. I did a humor magazine for 10 years called “Bananas” and wrote hundreds of joke books, so horror didn’t occur to me until I was having lunch with an editorial director for Scholastic. She had just gotten into a fight with a guy who wrote teen horror novels. She said, “I’m never working with him again. You could write a good teen horror novel. Go home and write a book called ’. headtopics.com

When I was a kid there were comics, “Tales from the Crypt” and “The Vault of Horror,″ and I just loved those when I was a kid because the art was so great, the stories were gruesome and they all had funny twist endings. So you can see how they were very influential on me. Then there were people like Rod Sterling, who is a real hero of mine. I never missed a “Twilight Zone” episode whenever it was on. And then when I was a kid, Ray Bradbury turned me into a reader, really.

Surprise, I think. That’s what kids like in “Goosebumps.” Most children’s stories are very linear, but in “Goosebumps” there’s always twists, turns and shocks, and halfway through the book, I always try to have some big surprise.Can you tell us a little bit more about the most recent books that you’re working on, “The House of Shivers” series? headtopics.com

Read more:

HuffPostCanada »

Wall Street strategist and '10 Surprises' author Byron Wien dies at 90Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Wall Street strategist and '10 Surprises' author Byron Wien dies at 90Byron Wien, who guided investors on what to buy and sell and authored a widely anticipated yearly list of '10 Surprises' as one of Wall Street's most... Read more ⮕

Wall Street strategist and '10 Surprises' author Byron Wien dies at 90Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Author Carol Ann Cole book signing for 5th Paradise series novel Oct. 28 in YarmouthExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Author Carol Ann Cole book signing for 5th Paradise series novel Oct. 28 in YarmouthExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Tom Aspinall Reveals UFC’s Original Plans Ahead of Potential Jon Jones RetirementTom Aspinall says his upcoming title shot was just what he expected, and the only surprise was its timing. Read more ⮕