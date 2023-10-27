Google to Invest $2 Billion in AI Startup Anthropic, WSJ Says

Tech Startup’s Wild First Week Won Then Lost Founder BillionsS&P 500 extends drop from its July peak to 10%Brazil Unlikely to Hit 2024 Zero-Deficit Target, Lula SaysIsrael Latest: Troops Again Enter Gaza For Limited RaidPemex Profit Falls, Complicating Debt-Reduction EffortIntel Jumps After Upbeat Forecast Shows Comeback Is UnderwayRithm Boosts Bid for Sculptor to $12.70, Wins Dan Och’s SupportWorld-Beating Emerging-Market Fund Buys Argentina Province Bonds Before ElectionOct.

5 Billion From Deal Value for Hess HoldersBrazil Is Older Than Ever in Rising Threat to Limping EconomyChevron Prioritizes Israeli Gas Deliveries During War, CFO SaysConsumers overestimating how low, and how fast, interest rates will fall: economistsIndians still want to move to Canada despite growing anxiety over political tensionsCanada facing 'stagflation' risk: former Bank of Canada officialMajor drink brands launch more non-alcoholic drinks as 'sober curious' trend...

Read more:

BNNBloomberg »

Google agrees to invest up to $2 billion in OpenAI rival AnthropicExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Japan's Denso to invest $3.3 billion to bulk up chips business, president saysExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Jeep maker Stellantis plans to invest 1.5 billion euros in Chinese EV manufacturer LeapmotorBANGKOK (AP) — Stellantis plans to invest about 1.5 billion euros, or about $1.6 billion, in Leapmotor, a Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, the... Read more ⮕

Google Paid $26 Billion to Be Default Search Engine in 2021Google paid $26.3 billion to other companies to ensure its search engine was the default on web browsers and mobile phones, a top company executive testified during the Justice Department’s antitrust trial Friday. Read more ⮕

Baker Hughes raises full year revenue forecast on demand for LNG equipmentBaker Hughes expects revenue this year of between $25.4-billion and $25.8-billion, compared with a previous forecast for revenue between $24.8-billion and $26-billion Read more ⮕

Google CEO Sundar Pichai to testify Monday in US Google antitrust trialSundar Pichai, chief executive of Alphabet and its subsidiary Google, will testify on Monday in the once-in-a generation antitrust fight over Google's... Read more ⮕