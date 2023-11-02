Google Didn’t Rush Bard Chatbot to Beat Microsoft, Executive Says

8 Billion Bond SaleChina’s New Bank Risk-Weights to Free Up Capital, Analysts SayA Record Number of Firms Are Going Public in India This YearAI Doomers Take Center Stage at the UK’s AI SummitVanguard Takes Final Step to Exit China, Dismantling Last TeamPanama Congress Backs Repealing First Quantum Mine ContractIsrael Latest: Hamas Is Set to Release More Foreigners From GazaChina is Awash With Coal as Import Surge Adds to Mining BoomUganda Oil Pipeline Protesters Face Police Detention, HRW...

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Siemens and Microsoft to work together on AI projectExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

YAHOOFINANCECA: Siemens and Microsoft Collaborate on AI Project to Increase ProductivitySiemens and Microsoft have announced a joint project to use artificial intelligence to enhance productivity and human-machine collaboration. The project, called Siemens Industrial Copilot, aims to utilize generative AI in the manufacturing, transportation, and healthcare industries. German automotive supplier Schaeffler AG has already adopted the Siemens Industrial Copilot. The project will create AI copilots to assist staff in designing new products, organizing production and maintenance, and improving automation codes. This collaboration has the potential to revolutionize various industries and address skilled labor shortages.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Microsoft exec says Israel's tech sector could suffer from war with HamasExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

BNNBLOOMBERG: Bill Gates, Michael Dell Back $250 Million Village Global FundDell Technologies Inc.’s Michael Dell, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates are among the tech billionaires backing venture firm Village Global’s newest fund.

BNNBLOOMBERG: Alphabet and Match Settle Google Play Antitrust Fight Before TrialAlphabet and Match Group have reached a settlement in their antitrust dispute over Google Play Store policies, avoiding a trial. The details of the settlement have not been disclosed.

GLOBEANDMAIL: Google CEO Sundar Pichai Emphasizes Importance of Default Search Engine in Antitrust BattleSundar Pichai, CEO of Google, recognizes the significance of being the default search engine in retaining users and addresses its relevance in the ongoing antitrust dispute with the U.S. government.

