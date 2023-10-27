'Goofy body' comes in handy as Woll puts together another 'phenomenal' performance

Flames focused on improving: 'If we all pull it together, I think we can have a hell of a run'When asked about mood around Flames, Markstrom jokes: 'Make the team and you'll know'O'Reilly admits 'it's going to be weird' facing Leafs; Preds feel 'lucky to have him'Senators' Chabot to miss 4-6 weeks with hand injuryThe Talking Point: What's the path out of this mess for the Flames?Ice Chips: Svechnikov to make season debut for HurricanesSanchez...

25 million, two-year contract with option for '26Canada drops back at Women's World Amateur Team ChampionshipsCanada's Ellie Szeryk wins Jim West Challenge for first NCAA individual titleLahiri, DeChambeau carry Crushers to team title in LIV finaleMorikawa wins Zozo Championship for first PGA Tour title in two yearsMcDowell helps Cleeks advance in LIV team eventBublik beats French teenager Fils in European Open final for third career titleWalker and Ankalaev get into a heated match...

Read more:

TSN_Sports »

Leafs Ice Chips: Will Woll get a chance to duel pal Oettinger?Canada's Sports Leader Read more ⮕

Leafs continue to roll with Woll against StarsThe Toronto Maple Leafs will once again go with Joseph Woll between the pipes as the team takes on the Dallas Stars. Mark Masters has more Read more ⮕

Is Woll 'the guy' for Leafs right now?Canada's Sports Leader Read more ⮕

Woll gets the nod between the pipes for a second straight gameCanada's Sports Leader Read more ⮕

Woll, Rielly step up in Maple Leafs' win over StarsMorgan Rielly opened the scoring and had the assist on the first power-play goal scored against Dallas this season as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Stars 4-1 Thursday night. Mitchell Marner, Tyler Bertuzzi and John Tavares also scored for the Leafs, who won their third straight game. Read more ⮕

Woll stands tall again as undermanned Maple Leafs defence dims the StarsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕