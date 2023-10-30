Good morning, Sault Ste. Marie!

Flurries at times heavy. Local amount 5 cm. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near plus 2. UV index 1 or low.Flurries at times heavy. Local amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries.

Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.A mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 3.Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 5.Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 4.

Explore the Archives of Sault Ste. Marie Public LibraryDiscover the rich heritage of Sault Ste. Marie at the North Branch Library on Nov. 24. Get a glimpse of fascinating documents, photographs, and relics that shape the city's history. Free event, registration required.

Tragedy Strikes in Sault Ste. Marie: Gunman Kills Woman and Three ChildrenA horrific case of intimate partner violence shocks the community of Sault Ste. Marie as a gunman kills a woman and three children before turning the gun on himself. Details remain unknown as police investigate, and calls for the government to address intimate partner violence as an epidemic grow louder.

Candlelight Vigil Held to Remember Victims of Recent Tragedies in Sault Ste. MarieA candlelight vigil was held last night to honor the victims of recent tragedies in Sault Ste. Marie, including a mass murder-suicide that claimed the lives of three children and a 41-year-old woman. SooToday provides coverage of the event, along with a photo gallery and an episode of their podcast discussing the shooting rampage that devastated the city.

Hundreds Attend Vigil for Shooting Rampage Victims in Sault Ste. MarieResidents of Sault Ste. Marie gather for a vigil to remember the victims of a shooting rampage, with calls for respect for the gunman's family. Meanwhile, the suspect in a separate shooting in Maine is found dead. Israel launches an expanded ground operation in Gaza, causing a blackout of information. Kevin Hearn, member of The Barenaked Ladies, performs for his daughter in a group home. Maritime photographers capture vibrant fall colors.

Halloween on Queen Delights Families in Downtown Sault Ste. MarieHundreds of families braved the cooler temperatures to enjoy 'Halloween on Queen' in downtown Sault Ste. Marie. Business owners handed out candy, haunted houses provided spooky entertainment, and various activities and entertainment were available throughout the day.

Proposal to Increase Sanitary Sewage Costs for Sault Ste. Marie ResidentsA proposal at the city council meeting may result in a $73.64 added expense for residents in 2024. The cost will be collected by the Public Utilities Commission as an addition to water bills.