Good morning, Nickel City! Here are stories to start your day

Buy a poppy from Max Topolnisky, wish him a happy 100th birthday The annual Royal Canadian Legion poppy sales campaign is underway and in Sudbury that means you might get a chance to say happy 100th birthday to Max Topolnisky, a long time Legion member and Canadian Army veteran. Topolnisky was out at the Long Lake Road Walmart Friday selling poppies to members of the public, as he has done for several years in the past. “People have to appreciate the freedom and democracy we have in Canada.

The Sudbury event was held in light of the three-week-old war in the Middle East. A non-partisan vigil for peace as well as a vigil for peace for the Jewish community have also been held in Sudbury in recent weeks. The Hamas-run Health Ministry now reports more than 7,000 Palestians have been killed in the war. More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, mostly civilians who died in the initial Hamas rampage into southern Israel.

Glencore cuts 2023 nickel production guidanceExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Bid on Original Artwork from Trailer Park Boys for a Good CauseThe Paddle Project, a fundraiser for Campfire Circle, is auctioning off 110 unique paddles painted by well-known personalities such as Seth Rogen, Dolly Parton, and the Trailer Park Boys. The funds raised will support kids with cancer or serious illness and their families. Read more ⮕

Why Buying a Home on Toronto's West Side is a Good IdeaDespite the high prices, demand for homes in Toronto remains high. Here are some reasons why you should consider buying a home on Toronto's west side: cultural institutions, improved transit, potential for price appreciation, and access to parks and cycling paths. Read more ⮕

Unlike frigid conditions in 2003, weather forecast looks good for Heritage ClassicEDMONTON — Temperatures were expected to be more comfortable for the NHL's Heritage Classic on Sunday than they were for the event's inaugural edition 20 years ago at Commonwealth Stadium. Read more ⮕

Unlike frigid conditions in 2003, weather forecast looks good for Heritage ClassicEDMONTON — Temperatures were expected to be more comfortable for the NHL's Heritage Classic on Sunday than they were for the event's inaugural edition 20 years ago at Commonwealth Stadium. Read more ⮕

Unlike frigid conditions in 2003, weather forecast looks good for Heritage ClassicEDMONTON — Temperatures were expected to be more comfortable for the NHL's Heritage Classic on Sunday than they were for the event's inaugural edition 20 years ago at Commonwealth Stadium. Read more ⮕