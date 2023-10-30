Goldman Sachs no longer sees U.S. govt shutdown in 2023

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs removed its forecast for a U.S. government shutdown this year given new geopolitical risks and the election of a speaker at the House of Representatives, but warned of risks in 2024.

The conflict in Israel and other emerging geopolitical tensions such as the recent U.S. air strikes in Syria would make the Congress less likely to allow a shutdown, which also affects the military, the brokerage said.

Hatzius however said there was still "some risk" of a government shutdown in early 2024, as the likely temporary extension of the spending bill by the Nov. 17 deadline was not expected to resolve the underlying policy disagreements. headtopics.com

