Golden Knights Beat Canucks 6-3 with Marchessault's Strong Performance

Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and two assists as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Vancouver Canucks 6-3. The Golden Knights have won three straight games and are closing in on second place in the Pacific Division.

Anthony Mantha, Jack Eichel, Noah Hanifin, William Karlsson, and Brett Howden also scored for Vegas. Quinn Hughes scored twice for the Canucks.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PGCitizen / 🏆 65. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Marchessault scores team-high 41st goal, Golden Knights win third straight, 6-3 over CanucksJonathan Marchessault scores, adds two assists as Vegas Golden Knights double up Vancouver Canucks 6-3

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Marchessault's OT goal lifts Golden Knights over BluesJonathan Marchessault scored 49 seconds into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 Monday night for their third straight win.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Marchessault's empty-net goal in overtime lifts Golden Knights over WildJonathan Marchessault scored into an empty net 3:30 into overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Marchessault's hat trick lifts Golden Knights to win over Red WingsJonathan Marchessault scored three times, including the go-ahead goal with 2:44 left, to help lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Marchessault scores twice, Eichel nets winner in OT as Golden Knights top KrakenJonathan Marchessault scored his second goal of the game with 16 seconds left to force overtime, Jack Eichel scored 3:01 into the extra session and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Seattle Kraken 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Canucks, Golden Knights among six-plus suitors for GuentzelAs the Pittsburgh Penguins shape up as sellers ahead of Friday's trade deadline, there appears to be a long list of suitors for pending unrestricted free agent Jake Guentzel.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »