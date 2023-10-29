Gold Trades Near $2,000 as Israel's Ground Invasion of Gaza Appears Cautious

(Bloomberg) -- Gold traded near $2,000 an ounce — after Friday breaching the key level for the first time since May — as Israel’s ground invasion of Gaza appears to be more cautious than it initially vowed.Canada Plans College Crackdown Amid Foreign Student Troubles

Bullion slipped 0.2% after jumping 1.1% on Friday. Tel Aviv sent troops and tanks into the northern Gaza Strip in what it calls the second and longer phase of its war against Hamas and is taking a day-by-day approach. That eased concerns over a massive ground invasion.

Gold has stood out as one of the biggest winners since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, rising more than 9% as demand for haven assets increased. It is likely to continue benefiting should tensions escalate, alongside the Swiss franc and short-dated government bonds. Traders will this week also monitor major central bank decisions, including the US Federal Reserve’s meeting on Thursday, for the outlook on interest rates. headtopics.com

Thousands Break into Aid Warehouses in Gaza as Israel-Gaza Conflict IntensifiesThousands of people broke into aid warehouses in Gaza to take essential supplies, highlighting the growing desperation three weeks into the war between Israel and Gaza 's militant Hamas rulers. Read more ⮕

Israel Declines to Confirm Responsibility for Gaza Telecommunications Blackout Israel 's chief military spokesperson refuses to confirm whether Israel was behind the telecommunications blackout in Gaza , stating that they will do whatever is necessary to protect their forces. Read more ⮕

Canadian resident fears for father's safety in Gaza as Israel intensifies bombingA Canadian resident in London, Ont. is worried about his father's safety in Gaza as Israel escalates its bombing campaign. The resident has no way of knowing if his father is alive or dead due to the blackout of information in the area. Israel launched a ground operation after knocking out communications and increasing bombardment. Many residents have fled their homes without warm clothes as winter approaches. Read more ⮕

Israel Announces Ground Invasion of Gaza Strip in Second Stage of War Against Hamas Israel escalates operations in Gaza with troops, tanks, and artillery, warning of a long and difficult ground invasion. Risks of a broader Middle East conflict rise as internet and communications are cut off in Gaza . Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows to destroy Hamas and guarantee Israel 's existence. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant confirms Israel i troops operating above ground and underground. The operation is expected to involve fierce urban fighting and cause extensive casualties. Read more ⮕

Israel Launches Ground Invasion in Gaza, Intensifying Attacks on Hamas Israel has announced a second stage in the war against Hamas, sending ground forces into Gaza and expanding attacks from the ground, air, and sea. The bombardment has cut off communication in Gaza , allowing Israel to control the narrative. Tank columns and warplanes have targeted Hamas tunnels and bunkers. The escalation puts pressure on Israel 's government to secure the release of hostages seized in a recent Hamas attack. Read more ⮕