Approximately three weeks after the militant group Hamas staged a surprise attack killing over 1,400 Israeli civilians, the Israeli military moved ground forces expanding their activity into Gaza. The increased tensions in the Middle East resulted in gold futures surging above $2000 per ounce. As of 5:07 PM EDT, gold futures basis, the most active December contract (GCZ23) is well above $2000 and currently fixed at $2016.30. Gold futures opened below $1990 traded to a high of $2019.

According to the Associated Press (AP),"Israel knocked out internet and communication in the Gaza Strip in stepped-up bombardment Friday night, largely cutting off its 2.3 million people from contact with each other and the outside world and creating a near-blackout of information, as the military said it was"expanding" ground operations in the territory."

This marks the third consecutive week in which gold prices have risen. Gold futures opened on Monday during the week of October 9 at approximately $1860 per ounce, and closed above $1940 per ounce. Last week, gold gained an additional $52 per ounce, settling just below $2000 at $1994. headtopics.com

Today, the BEA (Bureau of Economic Analysis) released its PCE index inflation report for September."Personal income increased $77.8 billion (0.3 percent at a monthly rate) in September. Disposable personal income (DPI)—personal income less personal current taxes— increased by $56.1 billion (0.3 percent). Personal outlays—the sum of personal consumption expenditures (PCE),"

The report revealed that inflation in the United States as measured by the PCE index was currently at 3.4% year-over-year in September. The report came in line with expectations. The report also revealed that the annual core PCE index rose 3.7% just below expectations of an annual rate of 3.8%. headtopics.com

Today’s inflation report had a muted or fractional effect on the dollar. The dollar lost 0.04% taking the index to 106.38. Overseas, for the first time in 15 months, the European Central Bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged following reports of soft PMI readings.

