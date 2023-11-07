Gold Struggles to Hold Ground at $2,000 as Investors Remain Cautious

In October, gold prices rallied nearly 7%, closing out the month at $1,997 an ounce. Since then, the precious metal has struggled to hold its ground at around $2,000 an ounce. December gold futures last traded at $1,974 an ounce, down 0.73% on the day.

In their latest monthly commentary, analysts at the World Gold Council noted that while geopolitical uncertainty due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas drove speculative safe-haven demand higher, long-term investors are still reluctant to jump into the market according to weak price action in gold-backed exchange-traded products (ETFs). “A sustained rally in gold will, in our view, require either continued or worsening political risk, a peak in bond yields and the US dollar, or an equity bear market combined with revived recession risks,” the analysts said. Although the gold market needs another catalyst for a sustainable rally above $2,000 an ounce, October’s price action does show how much potential the gold market has as sentiment continues to shift. “COMEX net shorts reversals are a historically reliable positive signal for gold prices and have tended to lead ETF flows,” the analysts said. “It is possible that with a full house of investment behind it, including ETFs and futures, gold could break out of the broad range in which it has traded since the middle of 202

