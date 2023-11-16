Gold Prices Weaker, Silver Higher as Traders Take Profits

Gold prices are slightly weaker as traders take profits following recent gains. The rebound in the U.S. dollar index and higher U.S. Treasury yields are negative factors for gold. Silver, on the other hand, is showing strength after solid gains on Tuesday. Trader and investor sentiment is more positive following the release of the U.S. consumer price index report for October, which showed a 3.2% increase year-on-year.

KİTCONEWSNOW: Gold and Silver Prices Rise on Tamer U.S. Inflation ReportGold and silver prices are solidly higher in midday U.S. trading Tuesday, following a key U.S. inflation report this morning that came in tamer than market expectations and in turn sunk the U.S. dollar index and dropped U.S. Treasury yields. Short covering in the gold and silver futures markets was featured today, along with some perceived bargain hunting in the cash markets. December gold was last up $17.40 at $1,967.50. December silver was last up $0.837 at $23.20. Today’s U.S. data point of the week saw the consumer price index report for October come in at up 3.2%, year-on-year. CPI was forecast at up 3.3%, year-on-year, versus a gain of 3.7% in the September report. The core CPI rate was up 4.0% in October , compared to the consensus forecast of up 4.1% and up 4.1% in the September CPI report. This data falls into the camp of the U.S. monetary policy doves, who want to see the Federal Reserve halt its interest-rate-tightening cycle. U.S. Treasury yields solidly down-ticked on the CPI data and the U.S. dollar index sold off sharply. The U.S.

KİTCONEWSNOW: Gold, Silver Prices Higher On Tamer U.S. Inflation Data Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Wednesday, on follow-through strength after posting good gains Tuesday after a tamer U.S. inflation report that may have changed the trajectory of Federal Reserve monetary policy.

KİTCONEWSNOW: Bitcoin to Ether Ratio: A Comparison to Gold:Silver RatioThe article discusses the Bitcoin to Ether ratio as a comparison to the gold:silver ratio in the world of precious metals. It highlights how Ether has lagged behind Bitcoin in terms of price growth and underperformed in the cryptocurrency market.

BNNBLOOMBERG: Gold and Copper Rise as US CPI Eases Bets on More Fed Hikes Gold and copper prices increase as the US CPI data suggests that there may not be further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Treasury yields also slide due to the soft CPI data, indicating that the Fed may be done with raising rates.

KİTCONEWSNOW: U.S. Inflation Eases More Than Expected in October on Falling Gasoline and Used Car Prices(Kitco News) - Analysts cut their projections for fourth-quarter earnings at companies in the S&P 500 by 3.9% in October , according to FactSet, more than twice the 10-year average of 1.8%. That marks the deepest reduction during the first month of a quarter in more than three years.

