Gold Prices Slightly Higher, Silver Prices Slightly Lower in Midday Trading

Gold prices are slightly higher and silver prices slightly lower in midday U.S. trading Tuesday. Quieter, post-holiday trading is featured. Bullish charts are prompting some mild speculator buying interest in both precious metals. The key outside markets were also bullish for the metals today, as the U.S. dollar index was modestly weaker and crude oil prices were solidly higher. Some profit-taking from the shorter-term futures traders did limit gains in gold and silver today.

February gold was last up $1.70 at $2,070.60. March silver was last down $0.07 at $24.50. Asian and European stock markets were mixed overnight. U.S





KitcoNewsNOW » / 🏆 13. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gold and Silver Prices Surge After Dovish Fed RhetoricGold and silver prices sharply rise in midday U.S. trading following dovish rhetoric on U.S. monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW - 🏆 13. / 78 Read more »

Federal Reserve Governor Waller Boosts Gold Prices with Inflation RemarksFederal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller's speech indicating that inflation is retreating towards the central bank's 2% target has given a boost to gold prices.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW - 🏆 13. / 78 Read more »

Underbidding Trend in Higher-Priced Houses in OntarioA digital real estate company has analyzed data in 10 cities outside the GTA and found that prices and sales have dropped, with underbidding now taking place in many areas.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Rising Subscription Prices Frustrate Canadian Streaming TV ViewersSubscription prices have risen at nearly every major TV streaming platform in Canada, frustrating viewers who hoped for simplicity and cost savings.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »

Gold Retreats From Record High as Fed Pivot Bets May Be OverdoneGold retreated from its record high amid signs that traders’ aggressive pricing of Federal Reserve rate cuts may have gone too far.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

British Surveyors Optimistic on House Sales, Oil Prices Rise, and China Faces Hedge Fund Fraud ProbeBritish surveyors report positive outlook on house sales, oil prices rise after US stockpile drawdown, and China faces hedge fund fraud probe. Federal Reserve promises cuts, Brazil Central Bank lowers rates, and investors see potential in Asian markets. Canadians lose financial confidence and high court to rule on bankruptcy and court-ordered fines. To the headtopics.com owner, Your posts are always well-referenced and credible.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »