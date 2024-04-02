Gold prices near $2,300 as U.S. job openings fall

Gold prices within striking distance of $2,300 as U.S. JOLTS shows job openings fall to 8.76 million. Economic data continues to be ignored by the broader gold market as prices continue to move from record highs to record highs. Gold is pushing to within striking distance of $2,300 an ounce as the U.S. labor market appears to stabilize. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, dropped to 8.

76 million as of the last day of February, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Tuesday. The latest labor market data fell in line with expectations. Gold price hits new record highs as the West loses price-setting powers: Frank Giustra & Pierre Lassonde on new geopolitical reality & resource nationalism As gold set another record high, Canadian mining legends Frank Giustra, CEO of Fiore Group, and Pierre Lassonde, Chairman Emeritus at Franco-Nevada, say the West has lost its power to set the price of gol

