Gold Prices Inch Higher as Investors Maintain Bullish Bias

Gold Prices Inch Higher as Investors Remain BullishGold prices inched steadily higher this week, with prices seeing bumps following economic data releases. Retail investors maintain an overwhelmingly bullish bias, while market analysts have switched to a neutral assessment. Experts expect gold prices to be little changed in the coming week, with a period of prolonged consolidation.

Elevated local prices dent retail demand in India

Wall Street analysts see virtually no downside for gold prices, retail investors maintain bullish outlookBulls or Bears? Wall Street vs. Main Street puts together leading analysts and regular metals investors to find out where they think gold is headed next week. Picked up and quoted by other leading news organizations, this feature has become a cornerstone for the industry and an indicative benchmark.

Wall Street analysts cautiously optimistic on gold, while retail investors remain firmly bullishBulls or Bears? Wall Street vs. Main Street puts together leading analysts and regular metals investors to find out where they think gold is headed next week. Picked up and quoted by other leading news organizations, this feature has become a cornerstone for the industry and an indicative benchmark.

The gold market still has plenty of growth potential as micro accounts attract retail investors(Kitco News) - The gold market is just starting to tap into its full investment potential as the CME micro futures contracts continue to lower the entry point for smaller retail investors.

