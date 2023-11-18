Gold Prices Gain Momentum but Still Below $2,000 an Ounce

(Kitco News) - Cooling inflation pressures and growing weakness in the U.S. labor market have caused markets to start to question the Federal Reserve’s plan to keep interest rates in restrictive territory for the foreseeable future, which has provided new momentum for gold; however, sentiment still isn’t bullish enough to drive prices back above $2,000 an ounce. Although gold prices are ending the week with solid gains, prices have dropped from Thursday’s highs.

December gold futures last traded at $1,984.40 an ounce, up more than 2.4% from last Friday’s three-week low. Although analysts remain bullish on the gold market as it enters its seasonal strong point, some have said that a new catalyst is needed to get prices to their ultimate target of new all-time highs. Adam Button, chief currency strategist at Forexlive.com, said the gold market is ripe for a break above $2,000 an ounce. Still, he added that the market might need to see weaker economic data to generate sustainable momentum. He noted that the drop in inflation, with U.S. CPI dropping to





