Gold Price Chart Shows Bulls Are Back in the Market

The US fundamentals have changed dramatically this week, as per the economic data. The gold price chart shows that the bulls are back in the market, and investors are wondering now if this trend will continue, and if it will continue, will it have plenty of tailwind for the price to cross a major level that everyone is looking at? Background The gold price experienced a serious surge during the last month, and this was mainly due to a number of factors.

For instance, the Israil was waging another brutal war on Palestine, which made traders and investors worried. The main concern among traders was that the war was going to get much bigger than its current trajectory, and the involvement and support of the US for Israil made investors rush for safety. We saw a lot of wind coming out of the dollar index during the last month, and the US Treasury yields also saw somewhat less demand as investors began to look at the US debt with doubts. The US debt rating got further hit by another rating agency, the only rating agency that considered that the US debt was still worth the top dolla

