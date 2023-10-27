Gold Hits $2,000 as Israel-Hamas Clash Raises Safe-Haven Allure

Israel Latest: Troops Again Enter Gaza For Limited RaidIntel Jumps After Upbeat Forecast Shows Comeback Is UnderwayRithm Boosts Bid for Sculptor to $12.

70, Wins Dan Och’s SupportWorld-Beating Emerging-Market Fund Buys Argentina Province Bonds Before ElectionFDA Staff Raises Concerns Over Lack of Safety Data for Sickle-Cell TreatmentPemex Profit Falls, Complicating Debt-Reduction EffortNerdWallet Created Its Own Credit Card for Referrals — Not ProfitWorld-Beating Emerging-Market Fund Buys Argentina Province Bonds Before ElectionBattery Maker AESC Raises $1 Billion as It Eyes US IPOHurricane Disaster in Mexico Spurs Criticism of AMLO...

Read more:

BNNBloomberg »

Israel Latest: Rocket Hits Egyptian Town; Oct. 7 Planner Killed(Bloomberg) -- A rocket reportedly struck an Egyptian border town near the Gulf of Aqaba overnight, injuring as many as six people, according to Israeli and ... Read more ⮕

New Gold reports adjusted net earnings of $23M in Q3 as gold equivalent production up 22%A roundup of all the mining news in the precious metals sector with a variety of company news, mining sector analysis, newsletter writer insights and executive interviews. Read more ⮕

Blackwater Gold mine construction 45% completeArtemis Gold says gold and silver project 160 km southwest of Prince George on track for first gold/silver pour in 2024 Read more ⮕

Pro-Israel resolution is first act from new US House leaderExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Pro-Israel resolution is first act from new US House leaderExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Pro-Israel resolution is new US House leader's first actExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕