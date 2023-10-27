Gold continues to shine as rising debt could cause bond yields to become unanchored

(Kitco News) - There is no question that geopolitical uncertainty caused by chaos in the Middle East was the spark that ignited safe-have demand for gold and drove prices up from their seven-month lows; however, there is another factor at play in the marketplace that is helping to support prices at $2,000 an ounce, according to one portfolio manager.

McIntyre's bullish outlook on gold comes as the precious metal has held its ground, holding initial support this week above $1,950 an ounce even as bond yields remain in striking distance to 5%, their highest level in 16 years.

McIntyre also noted that elevated gold prices reflect the growing risk that the U.S. economy faces a potential debt spiral as higher interest rates reflect higher borrowing costs, which precipitates the need for more capital. headtopics.com

One reason why markets are now focusing on the U.S.' growing debt is because of the sharp rise in interest rates. With the Fed Funds rates between 5.25% and 5.50%, the U.S. government is now spending more money servicing its $33 trillion debt than it spends on national defense.

"Because the supply of money is decreasing, asset values are inherently decreasing. You now need more assets to support your credit requirements at higher levels. This is the last thing you absolutely want because it can quickly spiral out of control," he said."I think this is why investors are turning to gold because they see a stable asset. There is only one safe-haven asset out there if you don't just want U.S. government bonds: that is gold. headtopics.com

While it may be a little early, the scenario that McIntyre is looking for is where the Federal Reserve maintains its hawkish stance but starts buying bonds, to keep yields in line. He added that the same time, increasing M2 money supply would also help ease market tensions.

