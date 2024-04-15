Gold and Silver Prices Rise Amid Heightened Geopolitics

Kitco NEWS has a diverse team of journalists reporting on the economy, stock markets, commodities, cryptocurrencies, mining and metals with accuracy and objectivity. Our goal is to help people make informed market decisions through in-depth reporting, daily market roundups, interviews with prominent industry figures, comprehensive coverage of important industry events and analyses of market-affecting developments.higher in early U.S. trading Monday.

The Associated Press said in a morning email: “Iran may have managed to strike a balance between retaliating publicly and avoiding provoking further Israeli military action and setting off a much wider conflict. Mona Yacoubian, vice president of the Middle East and North Africa center at the U.S. Institute of Peace said of the situation: ‘Both are able at this point to claim victory and step down off the precipice, particularly since there were no Israeli civilians killed.

The silver bulls have the strong overall near-term technical advantage. Prices are in a two-month-old uptrend on the daily bar chart. Silver bulls' next upside price objective is closing May futures prices above solid technical resistance at $30.00. The next downside price objective for the bears is closing prices below solid support at $26.00. First resistance is seen at $29.00 and then at $29.50. Next support is seen at $28.00 and then at the overnight low of $27.665.

