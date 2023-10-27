GoFundMe launched for families of mass shooting victims

An online fundraising campaign has been launched with the goal of raising money for the families impacted by the horrific shooting rampage in Sault Ste. Marie that claimed the lives of five people — including three children and the shooter, who turned the gun on himself — and left one person wounded.

Former city councillor and mayoral candidate Ozzie Grandinetti and his wife, Cindy, have raised nearly $400 so far since launching the fundraiser on GoFundMe earlier this week. “I set a goal for $20,000, but I’m hoping to get a lot more,” he told SooToday during a telephone interview Friday.

When asked, Grandinetti opted to not disclose his connections to the victims and their family members “out of respect.” “The reason I’m doing this is the impact on the families,” he said. “Me, being a father, I’m devastated. I can’t imagine.” headtopics.com

Grandinetti plans on opening a bank account sometime next week so that people can donate via e-transfer anonymously. Details will be made available to the public in the coming days through his social media account. A candlelight vigil is planned for Friday evening outside the Machine Shop to mourn the victims of this week's murder-suicide, as well as other local residents who have tragically died over the past two months.

