Goff and Garoppolo face off in Monday Night Football matchup

After a shaky start in which Goff didn't lead Detroit to a win until Week 13 in 2021, he has looked like a quarterback talented and savvy enough to have been the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft as he was out of California in 2016.

Goff threw 17 touchdowns and only one interception as the Lions closed last season with eight wins in 10 games. When they lived up to the hype with a 5-1 start this year, Goff had a lot to do with it, throwing for 11 touchdowns with just three interceptions.

Goff and the team, though, are coming off a humbling game. He had an interception, fumbled twice and was sacked five times in a 38-6 loss at Baltimore on Monday night at Ford Field. The Raiders, meanwhile, are welcoming the return of quarterback

After missing the previous six quarters because of a back injury, he was cleared to play in Detroit. "So, we're going to go out there and try to make the most of every opportunity we get." Garoppolo was hurt in the first half of a 21-17 victory against New England two weeks ago. Las Vegas, a 7 1/2-point underdog according to FanDuel SportsBook, will need Garoppolo to play better than he has this season to have a shot at a desperately needed upset.

