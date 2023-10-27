Goalkeeper Melissa Dagenais savours first Canada camp close to home ahead of friendlies with Brazil

A first-time call-up to the Canadian national team is always something special, even more so if it comes in your backyard.

The 10th-ranked Canadians host No. 9 Brazil on Saturday at Saputo Stadium before heading east for a Tuesday rematch in Halifax at Wanderers Ground.“Definitely a surprise,” said Dagenais, who expects some 15 to 20 friends and family to be in the stands Saturday.

Dagenais joins No. 1 Kailen Sheridan, named one of three finalists for NSL goalkeeper of the year this week, and fellow ‘keepers Sabrina D’Angelo and Lysianne Proulx in camp with Canada. Dagenais is coming off an eight-save performance in a 3-0 loss to Virginia Tech on Sunday, that marked her college swansong. The Hurricanes (3-9-4, 2-6-1 ACC) wrap up their season Thursday against Wake Forest. headtopics.com

“Big tall ‘keeper. Great reach. All the attributes are there,” Canada coach Bev Priestman said of Dagenais. “And so we wanted to invest in the future and have a chance to assess her and see what she looks like in our environment. (And) there’s other goalkeepers that we definitely also want to have a look at. Canada has been blessed with great goalkeepers and I think Melissa ticks a lot of boxes from the scouting that we’ve done.

Dagenais wore No. 0 at Miami, a number she was given and didn’t much like to start with. Thirteen shutouts later, she has grown to enjoy it.While Miami is not a women’s soccer powerhouse, it plays in the talent-rich Atlantic Coast Conference alongside the likes of Florida State, Clemson, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Pitt.“I grew up playing for teams that aren’t at the top and it’s been a really good experience for me,” she said. “Because I get tested and I get a lot of shots. headtopics.com

