GM reaches tentative deal with UAW, source says

SaltWire's Atlantic regional weather forecast for October 30, 2023 | SaltWire(Reuters) - General Motors and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union have reached tentative contract agreement, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, signaling an end to walkouts that have cost the No. 1 Detroit automaker more than $400 million a week.

SaltWire's Atlantic regional weather forecast for October 30, 2023 | SaltWire(Reuters) - General Motors and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union have reached tentative contract agreement, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, signaling an end to walkouts that have cost the No. 1 Detroit automaker more than $400 million a week.

Data scarce on what green energy transition will cost Nova ScotiansExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Death toll in Mexico from Hurricane Otis rises to 43Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Twelve dead after plane crashes in Brazil's Acre stateExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Data scarce on what green energy transition will cost Nova ScotiansExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Death toll in Mexico from Hurricane Otis rises to 43Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Israel summons Russian ambassador to protest at Moscow's hosting of HamasExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕