GM reaches tentative deal with UAW, source says

SaltWire's Atlantic regional weather forecast for October 30, 2023 | SaltWire(Reuters) - General Motors and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union have reached tentative contract agreement, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, signaling an end to walkouts that have cost the No. 1 Detroit automaker more than $400 million a week.
SaltWire's Atlantic regional weather forecast for October 30, 2023 | SaltWire(Reuters) - General Motors and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union have reached tentative contract agreement, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, signaling an end to walkouts that have cost the No. 1 Detroit automaker more than $400 million a week.