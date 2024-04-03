Global Venture Capital Investments Hit Five-Year Low Amid High Interest Rates

Global venture capital investments fell to a near five-year low in the first three months of 2024, according to investment intelligence firm PitchBook, as high interest rates weighed on funding for companies despite big investments in the AI space. Investors poured $75.9 billion in the January-to-March period, their lowest since the second quarter of 2019, PitchBook data showed. The number of estimated deals also fell to a near four-year low of 10,222, according to the data.

Tight monetary policy in the U.S. has contributed to a slow revival in initial public offerings, hampering what is among the biggest source of returns for venture capital firms, which typically invest in startups and sell shares during IPO

