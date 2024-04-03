Global Stocks Ease as Bond Yields Rise, Earthquake in Taiwan Raises Concerns

Global stocks eased on Wednesday in the face of rising bond yields, as investors assessed how much U.S. rates might fall this year, while a powerful earthquake in Taiwan raised concerns about possible disruptions to the vital chip-making industry. A string of robust U.S. data, coupled with a rise in the oil price to its highest in five months, prompted traders to lower their expectations for three interest-rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year.

Government bonds were sold heavily, pushing yields on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note to five-month highs, while equities stepped back from record peaks. The MSCI All-World index fell 0.1 per cent in its third consecutive daily drop, while European equities traded modestly in negative territory. U.S. futures fell 0.2-0.3 per cent ahead of an appearance from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and U.S. services and jobs figures later o

