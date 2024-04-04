Global Shares Rally on U.S. Rate Cut Expectations

Global shares rallied on Thursday as U.S. rate cuts remained on the table even if their timing was unclear, while the yen slid against everything except the dollar and gold was pinned near record highs. There was also action in industrial commodities as oil traded at five-month highs and copper reached a 15-month peak, helping to lift shares in basic materials and energy companies .

Some of these gains were due to supply disruptions and geopolitical tensions, but they also reflect optimism about global growth given a recovery in recent factory surveys, particularly for China. Sentiment was aided by a reaffirmation from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that U.S. rates were still on course to be cut this year, though the timing was data dependent. S&P 500 futures rose 0.3 per cent and Nasdaq futures 0.4 per cent, while in Europe, the STOXX 600 regional index edged into positive territory. In early trading in Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up

