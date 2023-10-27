Global shares mixed as U.S. tech stocks gain but inflation lingers

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Global shares were mixed and benchmark Treasury yields were steady on Friday as stock indexes rose on data showing U.S. inflation rose largely in line with expectations and a rally in technology shares.

"Core inflation continues to lose speed," Jeffrey Roach, chief economist for LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina, said in an email."This report will not likely change the Fed's view that inflation will slow in the coming months as demand slows."

Shares of internet retail giant Amazon.com (AMZN.O) advanced 8% after beating sales estimates, while Intel Corp (INTC.O) jumped 9% after the chipmaker signaled personal computer market rebounding from a quarters-long slump. headtopics.com

Europe's Stoxx 600 share index was 0.9% lower (.STOXX) and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) closed 1.1% higher after hitting a fresh 11-month low on Thursday. Bank of America strategists said that despite unexpectedly strong U.S. economic growth in the third quarter, a slowdown in the fourth quarter still made"a soft landing more likely than no landing."

The Fed is widely expected to keep its funds rate in a range of 5.25%-5.5% next week, although Chair Jay Powell has said a strong economy and tight jobs market could warrant more rate rises. Oil prices rose as investors priced in fears of an escalation of conflict in the Middle East which could disrupt oil supplies.CURRENCY MOVES In currency markets, the euro was steady at 1.059 per dollar, now down almost 14% in the last three months . headtopics.com

