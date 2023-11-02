Global National: Nov. 1 | Watch News Videos Online

Some of the people who were lucky enough to leave, as Israel's ground operation in Gaza advances, and desperation grows among those left behind. Also, the fresh warning from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the lack of clarity about whether more than 400 Canadians will be able to get out of Gaza, and the deepening humanitarian crisis there.

