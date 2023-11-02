Global Affairs Canada ready for 'further crossings daily' out of Gaza Strip

"We're calling (for) the liberation of hostages, on aid to flow in and on Canadians and their families to get out of Gaza through the Rafah crossing." Meanwhile, the daughter of a Canadian stuck in Gaza said her father has been warned that the federal government cannot guarantee the safety of Canadians who might try to enter Egypt.

"Canadian consular services will try to assist you as best they can on the Egyptian side but Canada does not have representatives at, or near, the border," it added. "We are in regular contact and continually try to reach all Canadians in Gaza to check in with them and give them the latest information available," the department said in its update Wednesday evening.

"The process has been very, very, very unorganized. And you're putting people at risk because of this disorganization," she said, adding that her father was in Gaza trying to help his mother and was unable to wait indefinitely at the border crossing.

Mansour Shouman, a Canadian in Gaza with his wife and five children, said he couldn't understand why Canada appeared to be so far behind several other countries. Shouman called on Canadians to pressure Ottawa to help evacuate citizens faster from Gaza and speak up against the war.

Shouman -- who was born in Gaza, lived in Calgary for more than a decade and became a Canadian citizen in 2006 -- moved back to Gaza three years ago. He said he is hoping his wife and children will be able to evacuate, while he remains behind.Mahmoud Saleh, a Canadian citizen in Gaza with his pregnant wife, said he was disappointed in his government and wanted to leave as soon as he could.

