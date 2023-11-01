Global Affairs Canada ready for 'further crossings daily' out of Gaza Strip

"Canada has one of the largest contingents of nationals in Gaza," the statement said."We expect further crossings daily over the coming days." "We of course continue to unequivocally condemn Hamas's abhorrent terrorism and Israel has the right to defend itself, but the price of justice cannot be the continued suffering of all Palestinian civilians," he said in Ottawa.
"There seems to be an agreement. We'll see whether it holds, because things are very fluid," Joly said in French after giving a speech to the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations."There are a few nationals who came out today. I hear that there could be more tomorrow, so that's why I'm in contact with my Israeli, Egyptian and also Qatari counterparts."
"Canadian consular services will try to assist you as best they can on the Egyptian side but Canada does not have representatives at, or near, the border," it added. "We are in regular contact and continually try to reach all Canadians in Gaza to check in with them and give them the latest information available," the department said in its update Wednesday evening.
"The process has been very, very, very unorganized. And you're putting people at risk because of this disorganization," she said, adding that her father was in Gaza trying to help his mother and was unable to wait indefinitely at the border crossing.
Mansour Shouman, a Canadian in Gaza with his wife and five children, said he couldn't understand why Canada appeared to be so far behind several other countries.
