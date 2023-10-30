LONDON (Reuters) - Commodity trader and miner Glencore on Monday maintained its overall 2023 guidance for copper, zinc, coal and cobalt output, but cut its outlook on nickel production due to maintenance and strikes.

Glencore's own sourced copper production of 735,800 metric tons year to date was down 5%, while its own sourced nickel output was down 16% at 68,400 tons."Nickel has been reduced to reflect...maintenance outages at the Sudbury smelter and a longer than expected recovery from 2022 strike action, together with a lower full-year revision for Koniambo," Glencore said in a statement.

Video captures terrifying interaction between bison and tourist’s pet dog at Yellowstone: ‘It’s incredibly irresponsible’ A pro-Russian former Ukrainian lawmaker who was lined up to be Putin's puppet leader in Kyiv was shot in Crimea headtopics.com

Russian soldier says 8 Ukrainian fighters fended off hundreds of enemy troops from their fortified position, per leaked audio