Glencore Expands Coal Empire with Teck Resources Acquisition

Swiss commodities giant Glencore has acquired the steelmaking coal assets of Teck Resources, expanding its coal empire. This deal highlights the unique rules and profitability of the coal industry. Coal is a crucial material in the global power sector and steelmaking. However, due to its carbon intensity, it faces criticism from investors, shareholders, and Western governments.

