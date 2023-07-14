Glacier Researchers Unearth Climate History in British Columbia

This is the third of a three-part series following glacier researchers from British Columbia’s Coast Mountains to the lab as they try to unearth climate history. InEric Steig has spent more than 20 years on a quest to reveal the climate history recorded in B.C.’s southern glaciers.this fall, with his breath condensing into clouds around him, he gently laid a cylinder of ice from an expedition at Mount Waddington onto a cradle, fired up a bandsaw, and cut a thin slice along its length.

This was the segment of an ice core that came from the deepest recess of the glacier – and therefore it is the most precious one.into a B.C. glacier, hoping to chart changes in the atmosphere, as well as calamities such as major wildfires, going back 200 years or more. It was only after he lifted the slice away, revealing a perfect, sound sample, that he could consider this long-planned project a success. “It looks much better than I expected,” he said. “So that’s cool.”weeks collecting ice cores under the shadow of MountU.S. Drilling Program, an arm of the U.





