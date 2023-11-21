Gift Ideas for Men: From Coffee to Tea, Find the Perfect Gift

Some men are harder to shop for than others. Whether they’re dedicated gamers, movie buffs, home chefs, coffee connoisseurs, fitness enthusiasts, sports fanatics or none of the above, this list has the perfect gift for all the men in your life — or at least it can provide inspiration to find the perfect gift. Pilot coffee is roasted in Toronto and tastes delicious everywhere.
The beans originate from Vale da Grama, Brazil, and provide an interesting and layered flavour that is described as “toffee, milk chocolate and creamy.” We love Pilot coffee cafes and making our own at home. Firebelly is a Canadian brand founded by David Segal, co-founder of DAVIDsTEA. We’ve tried this gift set and love the quality
