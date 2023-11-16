Gibney Company's Debut Performance in Victoria

Dance Victoria welcomes Gibney Company to Victoria for the first time ever on Friday and Saturday, with a program of mixed repertoire performances on tap. The acclaimed New York-based contemporary repertory company, founded in 1991 by artistic director Gina Gibney, has been pushing contemporary dance forward for more than three decades.

